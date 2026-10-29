WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insmed Inc (INSM) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$100.32 million
The company's earnings came in at -$100.32 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$370.02 million, or -$1.75 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 268.4% to $524.43 million from $142.34 million last year.
Insmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$100.32 Mln. vs. -$370.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.46 vs. -$1.75 last year. -Revenue: $524.43 Mln vs. $142.34 Mln last year.
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