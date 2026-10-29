Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 2026 ground exploration program (the "Program") at the Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis") (CSE: AVE). The 12,363-hectare Project is located 60 km due east of Cameco Corporation's McArthur River mine in the eastern Athabasca Basin region, northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

From October 1 to 9, 2026, the Company completed a detailed prospecting and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project. The Program confirmed multiple zones of strong radioactivity at surface and found showings that had not previously been documented on the Project (Figure 2). The Program was funded by Aventis and operated by Standard Uranium.

Highlights:

Up to 48,000 cps at the Manhattan East showing : Handheld scintillometer readings of 20,000 to 48,000 counts per second (" cps ") in outcrop at the historical Manhattan East showing, where previous work reported readings up to 10,600 cps 1 .

Strong readings beyond Manhattan East : Up to 36,000 cps at a known occurrence on the Brooklyn trend and 30,000 cps at Manhattan NE, approximately 130 m northeast of the Manhattan East showing (Figure 2). In total, 56 readings above the 300-cps anomalous* threshold were recorded, eight of them above 10,000 cps.

New showing on the Brooklyn trend : Prospecting discovered a previously undocumented radioactive occurrence reading up to 13,400 cps in altered pegmatite outcrop along the Brooklyn trend.

Favourable Uranium Host Rocks: Geological mapping along structural and electromagnetic (" EM ") trends across the Project confirmed the presence of deformed and hydrothermally altered basement lithologies including metasedimentary, calc-silicate, and granitic rocks, ideal for uranium and Rare Earth Element (" REE ") mineralization.

Assays pending : Nine outcrop grab samples are at Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (" SRC ") in Saskatoon for uranium, REE, and whole-rock analysis.

Future Exploration: Following the success of the 2026 drilling and prospecting campaigns, additional geophysical programs are currently being planned to aid in target generation ahead of a 2027 drill program.

"Confirming strong, structurally-controlled radioactivity at the Manhattan East showing and discovering new radioactive showings along the Brooklyn Trend builds directly on the widespread uranium enrichment we intersected during our first drill program at Corvo," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "The outcrop exposure on the Project allows us to tie surface mapping and sampling to our new drilling and geochemical datasets, and these results will feed directly into drill target refinement ahead of our planned 2027 drilling."

Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project located 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine and 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ").

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2026 Prospecting Program - Preliminary Results

Beginning October 1 and concluding October 9, 2026, the Standard Uranium technical team completed a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth and expand on historical uranium showings at surface on the Project (Figure 2). The Program followed up on the winter 2026 inaugural drill program, the first drilling on the Project in more than forty years, which returned anomalous uranium in all nine completed holes.

More than 100 detailed geological observations, structural measurements, and scintillometer readings were taken from outcrops across the Project along the Manhattan and Brooklyn trends, in addition to the Dorward, Unnamed, Finger, Hook, and Sheppard Lake areas.

Prospecting confirmed and upgraded the historical Manhattan East showing, where previous work reported readings up to 10,600 cps¹. The 2026 program measured 20,000 cps to 48,000 cps in outcrop at the showing, and a further reading of 30,000 cps approximately 130 m to the northeast (Manhattan NE), with samples collected from both locations (Figure 3 and Figure 5).

Newly discovered zone of highly anomalous radioactivity along the Brooklyn Trend measuring up to 13,400 cps within altered pegmatite outcrop (Figure 4).

Along the Brooklyn Trend, a historical occurrence previously reported at 20,000 cps was upgraded to 36,000 cps in hematite-altered alkali granite gneiss.

A total of 56 handheld scintillometer readings of anomalous * radioactivity >300 cps were recorded, including eight measurements >10,000 cps at surface (Figure 5).

A total of nine outcrop grab samples were collected and submitted to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (" SRC ") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for whole-rock, uranium, and REE geochemical analysis.

Prospecting for radioactive boulders and outcrop was completed using handheld RS-120 Super-Scintillometers and RS-125 Super-Spectrometers manufactured by Radiation Solutions Inc.

Figure 2. Compilation map of anomalous* radioactivity measurements collected during the 2025 and 2026 prospecting programs on the Corvo Project. Inset: Manhattan Zone, with 2026 readings of 30,000 cps (Manhattan NE) and 48,000 cps (Manhattan East).

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Figure 3. Sample locations (A-B) with close-up photos of structure-controlled mineralization (black vitreous minerals) and secondary iron oxide alteration at surface at the Manhattan East showing (Dorward Lake area), reaching >20,000 cps on the RS-120 Super-Scintillometer.

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Figure 4. Newly discovered altered pegmatitic orthogneiss reaching upwards of 13,400 cps, along the Brooklyn Trend.

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Figure 5. Highly anomalous radioactivity (30,000 cps) located ~130 m NE of Manhattan-East showing; mineralization associated with fracture system with secondary iron oxide alteration in paragneiss host rock.

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Next Steps

Assay results from the nine grab samples will be released when they are received from SRC and reviewed by the qualified person. Standard Uranium is designing supplementary geophysical programs to refine drill targets, integrating the new surface data with the winter 2026 drilling and geochemical datasets. A second drill program is planned for 2027.

About the Corvo Project

The Corvo project lies at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, consisting of 14 mineral dispositions totalling 12,363 hectares. The Project was recently expanded to cover 29.3 km of prospective strike length along three northeast trending magnetic low/EM conductor corridors. A definitive property option agreement was signed and announced by the Company in May 2025 to allow Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE) to acquire up to 75% interest in the Corvo Project by completing a 3-Year Earn-In Option totalling $4,500,000 in exploration expenditures and $950,000 in combined consideration payments and shares.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade** basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the nearby Gemini and Ackio Mineralized Zones. Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned sample results up to 8.1% U 3 O 8 at surface2.

The winter 2026 inaugural drill program, the first drilling on the Project in more than forty years, completed 2,457 metres in ten reconnaissance holes at the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Tribeca target areas. Nine holes were completed and one was abandoned due to ground conditions. All nine completed holes returned anomalous uranium, including 13 metres of highly anomalous uranium (>100 ppm U, partial digestion)3. Intervals are drilled core lengths and true widths are not known.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Geochemical assays are pending. Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. All sample results will be subject to internal QA/QC protocols prior to subsequent release.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. Because the orientation of mineralization is unknown, true widths are unknown and reported intervals represent core lengths. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1 Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

2 Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, News Release, October 20, 2025. https://www.standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-up-to-810-u3o8-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

3 Standard Uranium Highlights Uranium Fertile System at the Corvo Project, News Release, August 20, 2026. https://www.standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-highlights-uranium-fertile-system-at-the-corvo-uranium-project

* The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "anomalous".

** The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U 3 O 8 to be "high-grade".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 272,035 acres (110,089 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 59,748 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with the Optionee will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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