

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), a defense and aerospace technology company, Thursday raised its full-year outlook following strong third-quarter results.



For full-year 2026, L3Harris now expects earnings per share of $12.25 to $12.35, up from its previous forecast of $11.80 to $12.00. The company raised its revenue outlook to $23.5 billion to $23.7 billion from the earlier range of $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion.



Third-quarter net income increased to $613 million, or $3.28 per share, from $462 million, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.1% to $6.060 billion from $5.659 billion in the prior-year period.



On the NYSE in pre-market trading, L3Harris shares were down nearly 1% after closing at $260.61 on Wednesday.



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