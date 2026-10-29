

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.126 billion, or $12.32 per share. This compares with $912 million, or $9.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.103 billion or $12.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.117 billion from $4.791 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.126 Bln. vs. $912 Mln. last year. -EPS: $12.32 vs. $9.33 last year. -Revenue: $5.117 Bln vs. $4.791 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News