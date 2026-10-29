

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, energy utility WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, largely due to favorable weather and capital investment supported by the VLCs.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.64 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $5.51 to $5.61 per share.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, WEC is trading on the NYSE at $112.00, up $1.50 or 1.36 percent.



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