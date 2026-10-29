

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group, Inc. (MO), a tobacco company, on Thursday reported a growth in its third quarter earnings, compared to the prior year, and raised its outlook for fiscal 2026.



The company's earnings were $2.518 billion, or $1.51 per share, compared to $2.375 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the year-ago quarter.



Altria Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.55 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



Adjusted earnings per share was $1.52, while it was $1.45 in the prior year quarter.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0 percent to $6.132 billion from $6.072 billion last year.



Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook and now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.66 - $5.74, from the previous range of $5.61 - $5.72.



Altria shares were trading in the early hours of Thursday on the NYSE at $76.20, up 4.36 percent.



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