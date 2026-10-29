

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $571.063 million, or $5.30 per share. This compares with $455.943 million, or $4.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 22.8% to $1.230 billion from $1.594 billion last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $571.063 Mln. vs. $455.943 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.30 vs. $4.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.230 Bln vs. $1.594 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.6 B To $ 4.9 B



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