

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $20.685 billion, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $21.187 billion, or $1.95 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $201.944 billion from $180.169 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $20.685 Bln. vs. $21.187 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.89 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $201.944 Bln vs. $180.169 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 240.0 B To $ 247.0 B



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