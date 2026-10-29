

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $222.931 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $150.332 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $3.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $3.578 billion from $3.420 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $222.931 Mln. vs. $150.332 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.578 Bln vs. $3.420 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.30 To $ 15.20



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