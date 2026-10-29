

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $185.165 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $57.631 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $1.902 billion from $1.577 billion last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $185.165 Mln. vs. $57.631 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.902 Bln vs. $1.577 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.90 To $ 2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.050 B To $ 7.125 B



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