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2C

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
29.10.26 | 21:55
22,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,30024,96022:51
22,50023,00021:53
Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 22:03 Uhr
350 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: Publication of the consolidated annual results and the 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report postponed to 30 October 2026

DJ 2CRSi SA: Publication of the consolidated annual results and the 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report postponed to 30 October 2026 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Publication of the consolidated annual results and the 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report postponed to 30 
October 2026 
29-Oct-2026 / 21:29 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Publication of the consolidated annual results and the 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report postponed to 30 October 2026 

Strasbourg, 29 October 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces the postponement of the publication of its consolidated annual results and its 
2025-2026 Annual Financial Report. 
 
This decision will provide the time needed to finalise the audit procedures and the documents relating to the approval 
of the financial statements, incorporating the conclusions of the independent expert appointed following the report 
published by Grizzly Research LLC. The main conclusions of the expert's report, presented to the Audit and Risk 
Committee on 26 October in the presence of the statutory auditor, were announced in a press release published on 29  
October 2026. 
 
The publication, initially scheduled for 29 October, is expected to take place as early as 30 October, after market 
close. 

About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops and manufactures high-performance IT servers and 
innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates on several continents and provides highly energy-efficient 
technology solutions to sectors such as technology, industry, video gaming, scientific research and data centres. 2CRSi 
has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred 
to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For more information: 2crsi.com 

2CRSi Contacts 
 
2CRSi             Seitosei.Actifin               Seitosei.Actifin 
 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA     Foucauld Charavay               Isabelle Dray 
 
Country Manager, France    Financial Communications           Financial Press Relations 
 
press@2crsi.com        foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com    Isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
+33 3 68 41 10 70       +33 6 37 83 33 19               +33 6 85 36 85 11

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-202610292-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2424990 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2424990 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424990&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 16:29 ET (20:29 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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