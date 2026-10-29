DJ 2CRSi SA: Publication of the consolidated annual results and the 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report postponed to 30 October 2026

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Publication of the consolidated annual results and the 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report postponed to 30 October 2026 29-Oct-2026 / 21:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Publication of the consolidated annual results and the 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report postponed to 30 October 2026 Strasbourg, 29 October 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces the postponement of the publication of its consolidated annual results and its 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report. This decision will provide the time needed to finalise the audit procedures and the documents relating to the approval of the financial statements, incorporating the conclusions of the independent expert appointed following the report published by Grizzly Research LLC. The main conclusions of the expert's report, presented to the Audit and Risk Committee on 26 October in the presence of the statutory auditor, were announced in a press release published on 29 October 2026. The publication, initially scheduled for 29 October, is expected to take place as early as 30 October, after market close. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops and manufactures high-performance IT servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates on several continents and provides highly energy-efficient technology solutions to sectors such as technology, industry, video gaming, scientific research and data centres. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com 2CRSi Contacts 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray Country Manager, France Financial Communications Financial Press Relations press@2crsi.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com +33 3 68 41 10 70 +33 6 37 83 33 19 +33 6 85 36 85 11

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-202610292-EN

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2424990 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2424990 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 29, 2026 16:29 ET (20:29 GMT)