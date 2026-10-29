

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $669.9 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $244.1 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $414.9 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $2.064 billion from $1.955 billion last year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $669.9 Mln. vs. $244.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $2.064 Bln vs. $1.955 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.58 To $ 3.70 Full year revenue guidance: 5.5 % To 7.0 %



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