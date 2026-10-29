

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $283.264 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $162.663 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 53.0% to $894.957 million from $584.911 million last year.



Reddit, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $283.264 Mln. vs. $162.663 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $894.957 Mln vs. $584.911 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.000 B To $ 1.030 B



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