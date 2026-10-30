

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (MUR.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY186.152 billion, or JPY102.40 per share. This compares with JPY132.379 billion, or JPY71.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to JPY1.090 trillion from JPY902.778 billion last year.



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY186.152 Bln. vs. JPY132.379 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY102.40 vs. JPY71.77 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.090 Tn vs. JPY902.778 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 218.80 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.260 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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