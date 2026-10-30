

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Steel Co. (004020.KS), on Friday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company surged to KRW 85.5 billion from KRW 17.1 billion in the previous year.



Operating income declined 6.5 percent to KRW 87.1 billion from KRW 93.2 billion in the same period a year ago.



Sales increased to KRW 5.90 trillion from KRW 5.73 trillion in the previous year.



Hyundai Steel is 3.05% lesser at KRW 25,400 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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