

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Industries Corp. (TYIDY, 6201.T) reported Friday nearly doubled profit for its first half with strong revenue growth.



The company's first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent surged 99.1 percent to 181.38 billion yen from last year's 91.12 billion yen.



Operating profit grew 280.2 percent to 142.68 billion yen from 37.53 billion yen a year ago.



The company's net sales for the period rose 20.6 percent to 2.48 trillion yen from 2.06 trillion yen last year.



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