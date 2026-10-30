

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR22 million, or EUR0.01 per share. This compares with EUR198 million, or EUR0.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to EUR2.240 billion from EUR2.283 billion last year.



Stora Enso Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR22 Mln. vs. EUR198 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.01 vs. EUR0.25 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.240 Bln vs. EUR2.283 Bln last year.



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