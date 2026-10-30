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WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 08:31
84,00 Euro
-0,21 % -0,18
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
Niederlande 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,8283,9208:40
83,8483,9008:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 08:10 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer to divest German consumer tax business

Alphen aan den Rijn - October 30, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information solutions, software and services, announces it has signed an agreement to sell its German consumer tax business for 40 million.

Wolters Kluwer today has signed an agreement to divest Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps GmbH (Steuertipps) to Buhl Data Service GmbH.

The divestment allows Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting to further sharpen its strategic focus on professional markets, where we see the strongest opportunities for synergies, sustainable long-term growth, and returns.

Steuertipps is expected to have gross revenues of approximately €30 million (un-audited) in 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the next few days.

# # #

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Leon WillemsMeg Geldens
Press LeadVice President
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
leon.willems@wolterskluwer.comir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment

  • 20261030 Wolters Kluwer to divest German consumer unit FINAL

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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