

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Makita (6586.T) reported first half profit attributable to owners of the parent of 47.9 billion yen compared to 38.8 billion yen, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 185.93 yen compared to 145.80 yen, last year. For the six months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased to 414.7 billion yen from 378.4 billion yen, previous year.



For the year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 81.0 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 314.29 yen, and revenue of 820.0 billion yen.



Makita shares are trading at 5,264 yen on Tokyo Exchange, up 0.21%.



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