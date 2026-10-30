Enterprises seek AWS partners to modernize applications and manage increasingly complex operations, ISG Provider Lens report says

German enterprises are expanding their use of AWS cloud solutions to make IT environments more adaptable to changing business needs amid economic uncertainty, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds that cloud adoption continues to grow as companies seek greater flexibility in technology spending. There is also rising demand for cloud security, compliance and data sovereignty amid increasing cybersecurity threats and geopolitical concerns. Large enterprises remain the most established AWS customers, while there is significant potential for growth among small and midsize businesses.

"German enterprises increasingly recognize that cloud investments must continue to deliver value under changing circumstances," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, managing director at ISG. "They are seeking solutions that can meet evolving needs while keeping long-term costs under control."

As AWS adoption expands in Germany, companies are turning to managed service providers to address growing operational complexity. Many lack the internal expertise and resources to administer cloud infrastructure effectively, which increases their reliance on external service providers. Enterprises expect providers to manage hybrid and multicloud environments, improve incident response and help to control costs. They also place increasing importance on demonstrated operational experience and customer references. Providers with established German operations have an advantage among businesses concerned about where their data is managed and protected.

Generative AI is changing how German enterprises carry out cloud migration and application modernization. Organizations are using automation to complete AWS projects faster as competition demands timely implementation. AI-assisted techniques are also helping businesses update legacy applications without undertaking extensive manual transformation. Agentic AI is emerging as another means of automating complex processes and supporting decisions. These developments are increasing demand for partners with specialized knowledge of AWS technologies and relevant AI certifications.

As data becomes more central to business decisions, German organizations are rethinking how they manage information, ISG says. Traditional data lakes and warehouses are evolving into integrated platforms that support information processing and analysis throughout the information lifecycle. Organizations are also incorporating governance, compliance and metadata management directly into these systems. With information increasingly distributed across cloud environments, enterprises need greater transparency and control. Providers that can deliver resilient, auditable data systems are becoming more attractive to customers, ISG says.

"German enterprises need more than technical capabilities from their AWS partners," said Frank Heuer, principal analyst at ISG and lead author of the report. "Providers that can apply new technologies to practical business challenges while maintaining reliable, compliant operations will be best suited to serve them."

The report also explores other AWS trends in Germany, including the modernization of customer contact centers through conversational AI and the growing use of autonomous software agents to automate business processes.

For more insights into the AWS-related challenges faced by enterprises in Germany, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 46 providers across four quadrants: AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Data Lifecycle Management Services and AI-Powered Business Transformation with AWS.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC Technology, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names tecRacer as a Leader in three quadrants and NTT DATA, PwC, Rackspace Technology and T-Systems as Leaders in two quadrants each. Atos, Claranet, Materna, MHP, Public Cloud Group (PCG) and Skaylink are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, LTM, MHP and Public Cloud Group (PCG) are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, MHP is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among AWS service providers. MHP earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from AllCloud, MHP and Skaylink.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030459534/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com