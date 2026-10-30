Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] announced that it has been named the EMEA winner in the 2026 GitHub Services and Channel Partner of the Year Awards, recognising customer outcomes and GitHub ecosystem impact across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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Reply announced that it has been named the EMEA winner in the 2026 GitHub Services and Channel Partner of the Year Awards, recognising customer outcomes and GitHub ecosystem impact across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Reply helps organisations adopt GitHub and modernise software development. Its capabilities combine large-scale migration, automation and embedded security to bring fragmented development environments into a shared platform, supporting consistent governance and collaboration across engineering teams.

A key example is Reply's collaboration with Nexi, one of Europe's leading PayTech companies, to transform software engineering across the Group. The project consolidated fragmented Azure DevOps and Bitbucket environments onto GitHub Enterprise, establishing a common development platform and shared governance across teams in multiple countries. Using proprietary automation and a phased migration approach, Reply preserved code history and maintained business continuity. GitHub Advanced Security became Nexi's application security standard, embedding secret scanning, code scanning and vulnerability management into the software development lifecycle.

"AI is changing how software is developed, but turning that potential into lasting improvements requires organisations to rethink the processes and platforms their teams rely on," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply. "By combining Reply's engineering expertise with GitHub's platform and AI capabilities, we help clients embed security and AI into their development workflows, enabling teams to adopt new ways of working while maintaining control over software quality and delivery."

In addition, Reply supports organisations across different industries in integrating GitHub Copilot and Agentic DevOps into their development workflows through technical implementation, training, usage guidelines and performance monitoring. Its expertise spans the full DevOps lifecycle, from assessing existing environments to deployment and ongoing operations, and is reflected in the achievement of the Microsoft Agentic DevOps with Microsoft Azure and GitHub Specialization

The GitHub Services and Channel Partner of the Year Awards recognise global and regional partners for customer impact, innovation and business outcomes with GitHub technologies.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030597484/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Phone +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761