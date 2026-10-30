

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Amended: corrects and recasts guidance.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $751 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $735 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $777 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $5.369 billion from $5.131 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $751 Mln. vs. $735 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.369 Bln vs. $5.131 Bln last year.



Guidance:



Looking forward, the company now expects 2026 net sales growth of 4% - 5%, compared to its earlier outlook for a growth of 2% - 6%. This includes a low-single-digit positive impact from foreign exchange.



On a non-GAAP, earnings per share growth for the full year is now anticipated between 5% - 7%, versus mid-single-digit growth projected previously.



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