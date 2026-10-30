

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Trump Administration has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on more than 15 individuals involved in organizing, facilitating, or promoting recent migrant caravans into the United States.



The Department of State previously announced a policy to restrict visas to foreign government officials and others who are believed to be responsible for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States.



The Department said it stands ready to use this policy to take action against individuals who organize, promote, support, or finance caravans that facilitate illegal immigration to the United States. Any of these individuals or any caravan participants who apply for a U.S. visa or attempt to travel to our nation will face additional scrutiny, and the Department will take appropriate action, which may include refusing or revoking their visas, it said in a press release.



Investigations indicate individuals have recruited, coordinated, and directed large groups of immigrants traveling through Central America and Mexico toward the U.S. southern border, according to it.



Crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization violates the law and can lead to arrest, detention, deportation, and a future ban on entry to the United States. The State Department warned that individuals involved in facilitating or participating in such illegal activity will be considered for visa restrictions.



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