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ME

WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:05
0,011 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAXIMUM ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 15:40 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment Announces Request to Lift Restrictions on the Company's Bank Account

Stockholm, Sweden, October 30, 2026 - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) ("Maximum Entertainment" or the "Company") announces that the sellers of Maximum Games have today requested that enforcement measures by the Swedish Enforcement Authority (Kronofogden) be suspended until further notice and that the prohibition notices issued to SEB be withdrawn.

The request has been made in connection with ongoing settlement negotiations between the Company, the sellers of Maximum Games and Olivine Holdings, LLC. As the Company announced on October 15, 2026, the enforcement proceedings relate to claims arising from the arbitration award of July 8, 2026.

Provided that the restrictions are lifted in accordance with the request, the Company will again be able to access and operate its bank accounts with SEB.

The Company will keep the market informed of any material developments.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-30 15:37 CET.

For more information, please contact:

John DeSimone, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com

Philippe Cohen, CEO
E-mail: ceo@maximument.com | Tel: +46 8 490 094 98

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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