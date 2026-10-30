SMX: SMX Featured in TechCrunch Profile; Article Highlights Company's Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / SMX technology giving physical materials a digital identity is the subject of a new article published by TechCrunch, the latest American media profile of the company.

Titled "SMX is giving physical materials a digital identity," the TechCrunch article examines SMX's molecular marking technology and Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP), which connect physical materials with digital information throughout their lifecycle.

The article focuses on the challenge of establishing a direct connection between a physical material and the digital information associated with it, asking: "A digital record can describe a product, but how can a manufacturer know the physical material matches the information attached?"

The article describes SMX's use of invisible molecular markers embedded in materials and the ability to connect those materials to digital records containing information such as provenance, composition and lifecycle history. It also examines the application of the company's DMPP across materials including plastics, metals and textiles.

Read the TechCrunch article:

https://techcrunch.com/contributor-content/smx-is-giving-physical-materials-a-digital-identity/

The TechCrunch article follows a series of recent SMX media profiles in American business, technology and general-interest publications, including:

Here are just a few of the recent media profiles.

Benzinga:

"Unlocking The Value In Recycled Waste: SMX's Envisioned Revolution"

Chicago Tribune:

"As Illinois Builds Its Recycling Future, Chicago Shows Why Proof, Not Promises, May Define Compliance"

Forbes:

"SMX: How Proof Is Replacing Promises in Sustainability"

Miami Herald:

"Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises"

TIME:

"Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets"

Rolling Stone:

"Plastic Promises Are Dead. Proof Is the New Flex"

Los Angeles Tribune:

"As States Mandate Recycling, Proof - Not Promises - Will Define the Next Era of Compliance"

Together, the recent coverage reflects continued media interest in SMX's technology and its applications across sustainability, recycling, textile traceability, precious metals authentication, material verification and compliance.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-featured-in-techcrunch-profile-article-highlights-companys-t-1244623