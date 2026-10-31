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GA

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 13:07
0,215 Euro
-1,91 % -0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2170,22513:04
0,2140,22630.10.
PR Newswire
31.10.2026 16:18 Uhr
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GAC Wins 8 Awards, Including 4 First Prizes, Showcasing Technological Innovation Strength

GAC Wins 8 Awards, Including 4 First Prizes, Showcasing Technological Innovation Strength

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, GAC won 8 awards at the 2026 China-SAE Science and Technology Award ceremony in Suzhou, Jiangsu. In the fields of automotive chips, electric drive, vehicle safety, intelligent driving governance and body design, four first prizes were awarded to two GAC-led projects and two GAC-participated projects, and one GAC-led project won second prize.

In chips, GAC's led project built a full-chain path from vehicle definition to scale application, working with 105 partners to apply nearly 400 chip models and over 1,000 domestic chips. The HYPTEC GT Special Edition, China's first ICV with 100% domestically designed chips, has been launched.

In electric drive, GAC pioneered mass production of amorphous alloy stators and carbon-fiber high-speed rotors, becoming the world's only company to mass-produce amorphous alloy automotive motors. Its amorphous ribbon is just 0.025 mm thick. The motor reaches 99.03% peak efficiency, 17.29 kW/kg power density (@1000V)-nearly three times the industry mainstream-and 30,000 rpm maximum speed; system CLTC efficiency reaches 94.184%. For users, energy consumption drops 4%, and range rises 30-50 km with the same battery capacity. It has been applied to HYPTEC, AION and AISTALAND models and promoted to other automakers. The related precision manufacturing technology won the Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva.

In safety, the GAC-led project with Tsinghua University won second prize. It developed China's first ASIL-D fully domestic safety controller, real-time risk quantification, active-suspension side-impact mitigation, a rear-window airbag and an "automaker-traffic police-hospital" integrated rescue model. It has been applied to 20 models with cumulative sales of 1.446 million units.

In addition, GAC's participated L2-L4 safety governance project helped establish a full-lifecycle system covering pre-admission, in-process supervision and post-event traceability. Its participated BIW project features an AI-based body design system that generates concept schemes within 5 hours, with over 95% stiffness prediction accuracy and over 30% higher design efficiency; it has been applied to the second-generation GAC GS8, GAC ES9 and GAC All-new S7.

Looking ahead, GAC will uphold innovation-driven development, advance core technology breakthroughs and commercialization, and support high-quality development of China's auto industry.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-wins-8-awards-including-4-first-prizes-showcasing-technological-innovation-strength-302925591.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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