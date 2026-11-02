Elektros, Inc.: Positioning for America's Lithium Future: Elektros Evaluates a Northern New York Hard-Rock Lithium Opportunity

A potential domestic pathway places U.S. supply-chain priorities, disciplined due diligence and long-term strategic opportunity at the center of the company's review

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 1, 2026 / A Domestic Lithium Opportunity Worth a Closer Look

As the global energy economy continues to evolve, lithium remains an important material in the lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and energy-storage applications. The drive to build resilient supply chains has brought renewed attention to the importance of dependable North American sources and the potential role of domestic resources.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK, is evaluating a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border on the American side. The opportunity remains exploratory. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, or a determination that the property can be developed economically.

The Strategic Appeal of a U.S.-Based Pathway

A domestic lithium source, if supported by geology, property rights, permitting, infrastructure and commercially viable economics, could create a more direct route to U.S. processing customers. Depending on the project's eventual development pathway, domestic transportation could potentially reduce reliance on overseas ocean freight and certain international customs and import-related procedures.

These are potential advantages-not established outcomes for the property under review. A domestic location alone does not demonstrate mineral quality, project economics, permitting feasibility or commercial success.

A Market Backdrop Focused on Long-Term Supply

In an October 22, 2026 article titled "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," Benzinga reported a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050, potentially requiring 134 new mines and more than $100 billion in investment. The article also discussed demand associated with electric vehicles and stationary battery storage.

These are industry-wide estimates and are not forecasts for ELEKTROS or the northern New York opportunity. The Benzinga article discussed other companies, not ELEKTROS.

Lithium Interests and EV Charging Technology

Alongside its evaluation of lithium opportunities, ELEKTROS continues to explore potential development relationships involving its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company views domestic lithium sourcing and EV charging innovation as separate but complementary areas of long-term interest.

No commercial charging prototype, licensing arrangement, customer adoption or patent-related revenue is being announced in this release.

The Work Ahead: Turning Possibility into Evidence

The next meaningful steps in evaluating the northern New York opportunity include confirming property and mineral rights; obtaining independent geological assessment and sampling; reviewing environmental, land-use and permitting requirements; identifying realistic processing and transportation pathways; and evaluating potential financing needs and transaction terms.

ELEKTROS believes that a careful, evidence-based review is essential to determining whether the opportunity can progress beyond an early-stage concept. Any future decision would depend on the results of due diligence and the company's assessment of the associated risks, costs and potential benefits.

A Message to Shareholders

ELEKTROS appreciates the continued interest of its shareholders and those following the evolving North American lithium supply chain. The company intends to evaluate potential opportunities with ambition, discipline and respect for the technical, regulatory and financial work required to advance an early-stage project.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This news release is provided for informational purposes only; it is not an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property discussed in this release has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat."

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Benzinga article: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/positioning-for-americas-lithium-future-elektros-otc-elek-evaluates-a-northern-new-york-1244978