Elektros, Inc.: A New Chapter in America's Lithium Story: Elektros Advances Its Review of a Northern New York Opportunity

A potential U.S.-based hard-rock lithium pathway brings domestic supply-chain priorities into sharper focus

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2026 / Elektros, Inc.

A Strategic Opportunity in a Changing Energy Landscape

Lithium remains an important material in the lithium-ion batteries used across electric vehicles and energy-storage applications. As manufacturers, policymakers and investors continue to focus on resilient supply chains, the development of reliable North American sources remains an important industry theme.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC:ELEK), a publicly traded company on the OTC market, is evaluating a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border on the American side. The opportunity remains exploratory. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, or a determination that the property can be developed economically.

The Potential Advantage of a Domestic Location

A U.S.-based source of lithium, if supported by geology, property rights, permitting, infrastructure and commercially viable economics, could offer a more direct route to domestic processing customers. Depending on the project's eventual development pathway, domestic transportation could potentially reduce reliance on overseas ocean freight and certain international customs and import-related procedures.

These potential benefits have not been established for the property under review. A domestic location by itself does not establish mineral quality, project economics, permitting feasibility or commercial success.

Industry Demand Underscores the Importance of Supply

In an October 22, 2026 article titled "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," Benzinga reported a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050, potentially requiring 134 new mines and more than $100 billion in investment. The article also discussed demand associated with electric vehicles and stationary battery storage.

Those figures are industry-wide estimates and are not forecasts for ELEKTROS or the northern New York opportunity. The Benzinga article discussed other companies, not ELEKTROS.

Lithium Interests and EV Charging Technology

In addition to evaluating lithium opportunities, ELEKTROS continues to explore potential development relationships involving its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company views domestic lithium sourcing and EV charging innovation as separate but complementary areas of long-term interest.

No commercial charging prototype, licensing arrangement, customer adoption or patent-related revenue is being announced in this release.

The Milestones That Matter

The next meaningful steps in evaluating the northern New York opportunity include confirming property and mineral rights; obtaining independent geological assessment and sampling; reviewing environmental, land-use and permitting requirements; identifying realistic processing and transportation pathways; and evaluating potential financing needs and transaction terms.

ELEKTROS believes that a careful, evidence-based review is essential to determining whether the opportunity can progress beyond an early-stage concept. Any future decision would depend on the results of due diligence and the company's assessment of the associated risks, costs and potential benefits.

A Message to Shareholders

ELEKTROS appreciates the continued interest of its shareholders and those following the evolving North American lithium supply chain. The company intends to evaluate potential opportunities with ambition, discipline and respect for the technical, regulatory and financial work required to advance an early-stage project.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This news release is provided for informational purposes only; it is not an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property discussed in this release has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat."

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Benzinga article: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-new-chapter-in-americas-lithium-story-elektros-otc-elek-advances-its-review-of-a-north-1244864