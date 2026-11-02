Elektros, Inc.: Exploring the Next Chapter in Domestic Lithium: Elektros Assesses a Northern New York Hard-Rock Lithium Possibility

A preliminary property review aligns with the company's interest in evaluating U.S. opportunities and the evolving battery-material landscape

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 1, 2026 / A Long-Term Industry Shift

Lithium-ion batteries are used in a wide range of electric vehicles and energy-storage systems, making lithium an important component of the changing energy landscape. As demand patterns develop, the availability, location and economics of future supply sources remain important considerations for the battery and transportation industries.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK, is examining a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border within the United States. The company's work remains at an early exploratory stage. No acquisition has been completed or announced, and no independently verified mineral resource or reserve or economic development case has been established.

The Case for Evaluating Domestic Potential

A viable U.S. lithium operation could, in principle, offer a domestic supply option for processors and other participants in the battery-material chain. If the property's geology, rights, infrastructure, permitting requirements and economics prove supportive, a domestic pathway might also lessen dependence on overseas ocean transport and certain international customs procedures.

At present, these are potential considerations rather than demonstrated project advantages. Further investigation is necessary to determine whether lithium is present in commercially meaningful quantities and whether development could be practical, permitted and financially supportable.

Market Developments Put Supply in Focus

Benzinga's October 22, 2026 article, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," referenced a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook projecting that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The outlook described a possible requirement for 134 new mines and over $100 billion of investment, with electric-vehicle batteries and stationary energy storage contributing to demand.

These broad market estimates are not forecasts for ELEKTROS and do not establish the quality, scale or value of the property being evaluated. The article referenced companies other than ELEKTROS.

EV Charging Patent Remains a Distinct Area of Interest

ELEKTROS also continues to explore potential development relationships concerning its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company views this technology initiative and its review of lithium opportunities as separate activities that reflect different aspects of its longer-term interests.

The company is not announcing a completed prototype, patent license, customer deployment, adoption milestone or revenue associated with the patent.

From Early Review to Informed Assessment

Further evaluation of the New York possibility may involve confirming ownership and mineral rights, obtaining independent geological analysis and sampling, reviewing environmental and permitting requirements, assessing infrastructure and potential processing routes, and considering logistics, financing and transaction structure.

The company believes that disciplined due diligence is essential before making commitments. Whether the opportunity advances will depend on the evidence gathered and management's evaluation of the technical, regulatory, financial and commercial considerations.

Commitment to Measured Progress

ELEKTROS values the continued engagement of its shareholders and those monitoring developments in North American lithium. The company intends to remain focused on identifying and assessing opportunities while recognizing that early-stage concepts require careful validation before they can be characterized as viable projects.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as the company works toward measurable progress. This release is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is publicly traded on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. The company's areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The northern New York property discussed herein has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat."

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Benzinga article: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/exploring-the-next-chapter-in-domestic-lithium-elektros-otc-elek-assesses-a-northern-new-1244979