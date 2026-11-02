

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX, 005490.KS), a South Korean steel manufacturer, on Monday reported higher operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company declined 42.6 percent to KRW 240 billion from 420 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 940 billion from KRW 640 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 19.14 trillion from KRW 17.26 trillion in the previous year.



POSCO Holdings closed trading 2.44% lesser at $49.67 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 6.24% higher at $52.77.



POSCO is currently trading 3.85% higher at KRW 284,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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