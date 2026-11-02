

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA), a rail transport solutions provider, Monday reported higher preliminary revenue for the first half compared to the same period last year.



However, the company revised down its outlook for fiscal 2026-27.



Preliminary half yearly revenue increased 3 percent to €9.3 billion from €9.1 billion last year.



Alstom recorded orders of €11.0 billion, compared with €10.5 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Commercial momentum accelerated in the second quarter, with orders of €8.4 billion.



Nonetheless, Adjusted EBIT margin decreased to around 4 percent from 6.4 percent previous year, largely attributable to gross margin adjustments on projects executed for, and from, Germany.



'In the first half of fiscal year 2026/27, additional technical issues and testing requirements related to the Coradia Max platform surfaced. In parallel, strengthened reviews of some of the most critical Rolling Stock projects provided enhanced visibility on execution risks, additional work required, project timelines and knock-on effects on other projects. These developments led to revised margins at completion on selected projects.', the company said in a statement.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects Organic sales growth of low- to mid-single digit, compared to around 5 percent previously, partly impacted by lower car production than initially anticipated.



Alstom now anticipates an Adjusted EBIT margin of around 1 percent, down from 6.5 percent as announced previously, implying a rebound in adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.5 percent in the second half fiscal year 2026-27.



The company will publish its half year results for fiscal 2026-27 on November 17, and third quarter results on January 19, 2027.



On Friday, shares closed at €15.81, down 1.92% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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