Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP to construct a new, fully leased logistics property of approximately 11,200 sqm in Gothenburg

SLP has signed an agreement to acquire the property Kärra 73:4 in Gothenburg. The property has an attractive logistics location in Kärra, with high visibility directly facing the E6 highway. The existing building will be demolished and replaced by a new, modern logistics facility measuring approximately 11,200 sqm.

In connection with the acquisition, SLP has signed two fully indexed lease agreements that together cover the entire building. The first agreement, covering approximately 5,000 sqm, is with a logistics and transport operator and has a 12-year term. Move-in is expected around the turn of the year 2028/2029. The second agreement covers approximately 6,200 sqm-largely consisting of refrigerated space-with a tenant in the fruit and vegetable sector. This lease has a term of 10.5 years, with move-in scheduled for the summer of 2028.

The total investment, including the acquisition and construction, is estimated at approximately SEK 266 million, with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 17.5 million. The building will be environmentally certified according to the "Miljöbyggnad Silver" standard and will be prepared for the future charging of trucks.

"It is very gratifying that we are able to strengthen our presence in Gothenburg with another property, located in one of Sweden's prime logistics locations. By replacing the existing building, we are creating a modern and sustainable logistics facility that is fully leased from the outset under long-term agreements; this secures long-term cash flow and extends our average lease duration," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

The transaction is conditional upon obtaining a building permit and is being financed using the company's own funds. Possession will take place once the building permit has gained legal force.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,725,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.