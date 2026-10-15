Swedish Logistic Property AB: Interim report January - September 2026: Continued growth and development of our property portfolio

We delivered a strong third quarter, with positive net lettings, a high level of project activity and several acquisitions in strategic logistics locations.

Rental income increased by 24%, amounting to SEK 920 m (744).

Net operating income increased by 25%, amounting to SEK 818 m (656).

Profit from property management increased by 27% and amounted to SEK 549 m (430).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.54 (1.94).

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 8% in the period and amounted to SEK 36.49.

Profit from property management per share increased by 18% in the period and amounted to SEK 1.95 (1.66).

Value changes in investment properties totalled SEK 277 m (264).

Sustainable financing amounted to SEK 9,553 m (7,873) at the end of the period, corresponding to 95% (97) of the loan portfolio.

Net leasing income amounted to SEK 38.1 m (6.2) and the letting ratio to 96.2% (96.5).

Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital increased by 26% to SEK 544 m (432).

Six properties, of which one undeveloped, were acquired and taken into ownership, with a lettable area of 161,000 square metres and a property value of SEK 1,482 m (2,353).

SLP began construction of a logistics property in Jönköping comprising approximately 22,000 square meters.

SLP has commenced construction of a new logistics property of approximately 27,000 square meters in Malmö, as announced in 2025.

SLP has commenced construction of an extension of approximately 23,000 square meters in Ulricehamn.

SLP has commenced construction of an extension of approximately 7,000 square meters in Falkenberg and has signed a lease agreement for the entire property, comprising approximately 30,000 square meters.

SLP has signed a 12-year lease agreement for a new construction project in Helsingborg comprising approximately 25,000 square metres. The project is conditional upon regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalised during the fourth quarter of 2027.

SLP will carry out an extension and a conversion for approximately 3,000 square meters in Linköping.

SLP has entered into a lease agreement for approximately 19,000 square meters in Eskilstuna with a lease term of 5.5 years. Occupancy took place on 1 August 2026.

Warrants of series 2023/2026 have been fully exercised during the period, which contributed approximately SEK 67.4 m. The exercise of the warrants increased the number of shares in SLP by a total of 1,912,349.



"With a growing property portfolio, significant value-enhancement potential, approximately 80,000 square meters of construction projects under way representing investments of SEK 700 m and expected to generate an additional SEK 50 m in net operating income by the end of 2027, together with a strong acquisition pipeline, we are well positioned to deliver continued profitable growth", comments Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

This disclosure contains information that Swedish Logistic Property is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15 October 2026, 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The interim report will be presented via a recorded audiocast today at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Filip Persson, CEO, and Tommy Åstrand, Board member & acting CFO, will comment on the results and operations. The presentation material (images + audio) will be available at:

https://slproperty.se/en/ir/reports-and-presentations/

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4c4uj8x2/

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 272 757



About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,725,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se

This disclosure contains information that Swedish Logistic Property is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-10-2026 08:00 CET.