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SE

WKN: A2DX79 | ISIN: SE0010219626 | Ticker-Symbol: 26S
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 09:05
0,450 Euro
+5,88 % +0,025
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen subsidiary secures SEK 2.8 million order from existing customer

SenzaGen's subsidiary VitroScreen has secured an order worth SEK 2.8 million from an existing customer for non-animal efficacy testing. The order follows successful assignments during 2026 and reflects VitroScreen's ability to generate recurring business from major international customers. Testing activities will commence immediately.

The customer is a globally leading supplier of active ingredients for the health and beauty industry. The order comprises multiple non-animal efficacy studies on a range of products and is intended to substantiate product performance and customer benefits.

"A global customer returning with new projects confirms the value of our non-animal efficacy testing services. Recurring business is an important indicator of customer satisfaction and at the same time strengthens our market position within a strategically important area for the Group," says Peter Nählstedt, President & CEO of SenzaGen.

VitroScreen offers preclinical non-animal efficacy testing based on advanced human 3D tissue models and spheroids. The testing generates biologically relevant data that helps customers understand, document, and substantiate the functional performance of their products. These services complement the Group's offering in regulatory toxicology testing and advisory services.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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