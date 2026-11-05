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SE

WKN: A2DX79 | ISIN: SE0010219626 | Ticker-Symbol: 26S
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 09:59
0,435 Euro
+1,64 % +0,007
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 18:35 Uhr
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SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen completes the acquisition of Alcyomics

SenzaGen AB (publ) has today completed the acquisition of all shares in Alcyomics Ltd, a leading UK-based provider of non-animal immunotoxicology solutions for drug development, including biological anti-cancer drugs. The acquisition strengthens SenzaGen's commercial potential in a new and expanding segment of drug development, where the shift toward non-animal testing methods is accelerating.

The initial purchase price of approximately GBP 2.12 million (approximately SEK 28 million) has been paid in cash on the completion date and has been financed through a combination of existing cash and the directed issue of convertible bonds of SEK 25 million to Eiffel Investment Group. In addition, conditional earn-out payments of a maximum of approximately GBP 1.88 million (approximately SEK 25 million) in total may be payable.

Alcyomics, based in Newcastle, United Kingdom, specializes in non-animal preclinical immunotoxicology testing, with a primary focus on biological drugs. The company generated revenue of approximately SEK 19.5 million in the financial year of 2025/2026, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 24 percent. Alcyomics is consolidated into the Group as of today.

For more information about the acquisition and the financing, please refer to SenzaGen's press release of 28 October 2026.

Sedermera Corporate Finance is acting as financial advisor, and Vinge and Freeths are acting as legal advisors to SenzaGen in connection with the acquisition.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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