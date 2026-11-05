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SE

WKN: A2DX79 | ISIN: SE0010219626 | Ticker-Symbol: 26S
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 09:11
0,441 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
46 Leser
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SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's interim report January-September 2026 | Increased revenue and efficiency deliver a profitable quarter; acquisition expands future commercial opportunities

Message from the CEO

"SenzaGen continued to grow and reported its first positive quarterly operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 1.1 million in the third quarter. EBITDA was positive both for the quarter and for the first nine months of the year, reflecting the scalability of our business model and disciplined execution.

Following the end of the reporting period, we entered into an agreement to acquire Alcyomics, significantly expanding our commercial potential into a new and growing area of drug development where the shift toward non-animal methods is accelerating. In its most recent financial year, Alcyomics reported approximately SEK 19.5 million in revenue with an EBITDA margin of approximately 24 percent.*

The acquisition accelerates the execution of our 2030 Growth Plan and our progress toward long-term profitable growth and increased shareholder value."

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO

Q3 2026

  • Net sales totaled SEK 16.3 (15.2) million.
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 1.1 (-1.0) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.04 (-0.02).

1 January-30 September 2026

  • Net sales totaled SEK 46.5 (42.4) million.
  • EBIT amounted to SEK -3.1 (-7.6) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.09 (-0.24).
  • Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September amounted to SEK 32.8 (29.3) million.

Significant events during the quarter

  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • SenzaGen entered into an agreement to acquire Alcyomics, a leading and profitable UK provider of non-animal immunotoxicology testing for drug development, including biological anti-cancer drugs. The acquisition is expected to accelerate the Group's growth and profitability.
  • The Group's subsidiary VitroScreen received an order worth SEK 2.8 million for efficacy testing from an existing customer, a leading global producer of active ingredients for the health and beauty industry.

20262025Change20262025Change2025
SEK MJul-SepJul-Sep%Jan-SepJan-Sep%Jan-Dec




Revenue16.315.2746.542.41058.0
GARD®11.010.5532.529.51041.9
Gross margin, %776611 pts71683 pts65
EBITDA3.20.9
3.3-2.0
-8.8
EBIT1.1-1.0
-3.1-7.6
-11.6
Earnings/loss per share, SEK0.04-0.02
-0.09-0.24
-0.39
Cash and cash equivalents32.829.3
32.829.3
26.8

Livestream presentation
SenzaGen is pleased to invite press and investors to a livestream presentation today today, November 5, at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be given by SenzaGen's President and CEO Peter Nählstedt, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Rodney Alfvén, partner at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson.

The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, Nov 5, 10:00 CET

Webcast
If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://senzagen.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026/register

Teleconference
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/senzagen/q3-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation can also be viewed later on SenzaGen's website: https://senzagen.com/investors/presentations/

* UK GAAP.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that SenzaGen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-05 07:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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