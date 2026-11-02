Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Releases its Agentic AI EMR to Clinics Worldwide, Rated #3 EMR by G2

Opens general access to its AI agentic EMR, moving from a managed United States waitlist to open availability in English across all markets.,Physitrack EMR ranked third among EMR software for physical therapy on G2, the independent software review platform.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Physitrack plc (STO:PTRK), a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, today announced that its Electronic Medical Record ('EMR') is available to physical therapy and rehabilitation practices in every market in which the company operates, in English, without a waitlist.

From waitlist to free trial

The EMR launched on September 28, 2026 for practices in the United States, with access managed through a waitlist. That early access period has now concluded with over 800 clinics signing up, representing 5,600 end users, which if all converted to paid subscriptions would represent €2.6m-4m in ARR from 2027 at current pricing of the early access monthly rate at $39.99 and the AI Scribe at $19. From today, any practice can register directly and begin a free trial, with no waitlist and no delayed onboarding.

The product remains free to use. Paid subscriptions are planned from January 2027. The EMR is sold on its own, with Physitrack's home exercise prescription platform available as an optional add-on.

The EMR supports patient self-pay billing from today. Revenue cycle management and insurance claims workflows, including the previously announced Claim.MD integration, are planned from January 2027 for the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Responding to high demand across the globe

Demand ran well beyond the market the early access period was designed for. The waitlist drew over 800 clinic registrations from 60 countries, without paid promotion.

The global Physical Therapy EMR TAM is around $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion today, projected to scale to $2.5 billion to $3.4 billion by 2030 to 2035. English-speaking markets account for approximately two thirds of that total, or around $0.95 billion to $1.10 billion today. From today the Physitrack EMR is available across all of them to use for free until January 2027, at which point charging commences.

Ranked third physical therapy EMR on G2

Five weeks after the early release launch, Physitrack EMR is ranked third among EMR software for physical therapy on G2, the independent software review platform. G2 rankings are based on verified user reviews and G2 does not accept paid placements. The ranking places a product that has been live for five weeks alongside systems that have served physical therapy practices for many years.

From a standalone HEP company, to an EMR company - and the commercial opportunities that presents

Physitrack is becoming an EMR company - this matters commercially as clinicians initially buy an EMR when setting up their practice and then add on other software. Meaning Physitrack becomes the spine of the clinic's software stack.

Practices that sign up before 1 January 2027 keep a founder rate of $39.99 per user per month for 12 months from the day charging begins. For practices signing up from 1 January 2027, the EMR costs $59.99 per user per month. In addition, users can choose to add Physitrack's Home Exercise Prescription platform ('HEP') for $23.99 per user per month and an AI scribe for $19 per user per month. Additional costs for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (USA-only), Telehealth and billing will also be charged for.

Comment from CEO Henrik Molin

"We said in September that we would launch properly, listen to the practices using it and then scale," said Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack PLC.

"The product has been in the hands of clinicians for five weeks, activation and usage has exceeded 70% of early access users, we have learned a great deal from them, and we are now confident enough to open it to everyone."

"We are pleased to see significant interest from across the globe and I can confirm the EMR will be available for English language users wherever they are based."

"Our discipline on the commercial side has not changed. The product has now moved from waitlist to being open to use by anyone, with charging beginning in the new year. What changes today is the size of the opportunity in front of us. It's multiplied since we first launched for just US users."

"On the back of this initial success, we are also exploring adapting the EMR to multiple additional manual care specialists, including Chiropractors and Osteopaths. Down the line, we are open to launching access to mental health and general healthcare segments as we keep evolving this very exciting new business line."

Read more about Physitrack's EMR at: https://physitrack.com/emr

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack Releases its Agentic AI EMR to Clinics Worldwide, Rated #3 EMR by G2

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-releases-its-agentic-ai-emr-to-clinics-worldwide-rated-1245031