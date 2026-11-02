Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2026 announcing the execution of a definitive option and joint venture agreement with Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) (the "Option Agreement") in respect of the Morrison Silver Mine Property located near the Gowganda area of Ontario (the "Property"), the Company has completed and filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report in respect of the Property, entitled "Technical Report On The Morrison Mine Project, Gowganda Area, Northeastern Ontario" (the "Technical Report"), with an effective date of October 6, 2026 and a filing date of November 2, 2026. For further information regarding the Option Agreement, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 1, 2026.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at gleneagleresources.ca.

Qualified Person and Consent

The Technical Report was prepared by Paul Chamois, M. Sc. (A), P. Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and has provided written consent to the filing of the Technical Report in the form and context in which it appears.

About Glen Eagle

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a small producer and an exploration company of precious metals in Canada and Central America.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321976