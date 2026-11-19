Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Mista Resources Inc. (TSXV: MIA.H) (the "Company" or "Mista") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing tranche for aggregate gross proceeds of $559,375 (the "Financing") and the expected resumption of trading on NEX on November 23, 2026.

The Company also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has conditionally accepted the Company's application to graduate from NEX to the TSXV as a Tier 2 mining issuer, as well as conditional TSXV acceptance of the Option Agreement (as defined below), subject to the closing of an additional $240,625 pursuant to the Private Placement (as defined below). The Company also announces the adoption and conditional TSXV acceptance of its omnibus incentive compensation plan and conditional TSXV acceptance of its shares for debt settlement. Common shares in the capital of the Company are referred to herein as "Common Shares".

All currency references in the news release are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Closing of the Financing

The Company issued 725,000 units (the "HC Units") at a price of $0.075 per HC Unit and 5,050,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit.

Each HC Unit consists of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $19,600 and issued 196,000 finder's compensation warrants to eligible finders (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing to fulfil its cash-payment obligations under the Option Agreement (as defined below) and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Financing remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

Proposed Private Placement

Prior to its reactivation on the TSXV, the Company intends to complete a further non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") comprising an offering of FT Units (the "FT Offering") and an offering of HC Units (the "Unit Offering") on the same terms described above, provided that pricing and other conditions at that time permit completion on those terms in accordance with applicable TSXV policies and subject to TSXV acceptance. As disclosed in the Company's press release dated September 9, 2026, the FT Offering and the Unit Offering contemplate total aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and $500,000, respectively, including, in each case, the proceeds attributable to the corresponding type of units issued under the Financing. These amounts are inclusive of, and not in addition to, the proceeds raised under the Financing. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all.

Resumption of Trading on NEX

Trading in the Common Shares on NEX under the symbol "MIA.H" is expected to resume on November 23, 2026.

Reactivation as a TSXV Tier 2 Mining Issuer - Conditional TSXV Acceptance

The TSXV conditionally accepted the Company's application to graduate from NEX to the TSXV as a Tier 2 mining issuer. The Company expects to complete the reactivation following satisfaction of the applicable TSXV requirements, including completion of raising the remaining $240,625 and satisfaction of the other conditions set out in the conditional acceptance letter, and receipt of final TSXV acceptance. Upon completion of the reactivation, the ".H" suffix will be removed from the Company's trading symbol, and the Common Shares will trade on the TSXV under the symbol "MIA" instead of "MIA.H". There can be no assurance that the reactivation will be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all.

Route 109 Option Agreement - Conditional TSXV Acceptance

The Company also announces that the TSXV has conditionally accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the previously announced option agreement dated September 4, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") between the Company and Mark Fekete, Marty Huber, James Cecchetto, Jean Robert, Les Explorations Carat Inc. and 9495-6976 Québec Inc. (collectively, the "Optionors"), pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral tenures comprising the Route 109 Project located in Québec, Canada (the "Property"). Final TSXV acceptance of the acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of the filing requirements set out in the TSXV's conditional acceptance letter. Subject to final TSXV acceptance, and pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 8,000,000 Common Shares to the Optionors (the "Consideration Shares"), in proportion to their respective percentage interests in the Property as follows: Mark Fekete (16.8%), Marty Huber (16.6%), James Cecchetto (16.6%), Jean Robert (15%), Les Explorations Carat Inc. (15%) and 9495-6976 Québec Inc. (20%). The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary escrow arrangement whereby 25% are released immediately upon issuance, 25% six months, 25% twelve months, and the remaining 25% eighteen months following the date of the Option Agreement. All Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. In addition, pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will make the first cash payment of $100,000 to the Optionors, in proportion to their respective percentage interests in the Property. The Option Agreement remains subject to the ongoing satisfaction of the Option Conditions (as defined in the Option Agreement) over a four-year option period. For further information regarding the terms of the Option Agreement and the Property, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 9, 2026.

Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan - Conditional TSXV Acceptance

The Company has adopted an omnibus incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), which was approved by the Board of Directors on August 10, 2026 and by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on September 16, 2026. The TSXV has conditionally accepted the Omnibus Plan for filing. Final TSXV acceptance remains subject to satisfaction of the requirements set out in its conditional acceptance letter. The Omnibus Plan is a combined "rolling" and "fixed" security-based compensation plan adopted in accordance with Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Policy 4.4"). Under the Omnibus Plan, the Company may grant stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs") to eligible directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. The number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to Options granted under the Omnibus Plan shall not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a rolling basis. The maximum number of Common Shares issuable pursuant to RSUs, DSUs and PSUs issued collectively under the Omnibus Plan shall not exceed 4,177,999 Common Shares in the aggregate on a fixed basis. The exercise price of an Option shall not be less than the Discounted Market Price (as defined in Policy 1.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange) at the time of grant and Options may not have a term exceeding 10 years. Options granted to persons performing investor relations activities must vest in stages over not less than 12 months with no more than 25% vesting in any three-month period. No individual grants of Options or other awards under the Omnibus Plan have been made as of the date hereof. Pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, the rolling portion of the Omnibus Plan is subject to annual shareholder approval and ongoing TSXV acceptance.

Following shareholder approval of the Omnibus Plan at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on September 16, 2026, and in order to further comply with TSXV policies, the Company amended the version of the Omnibus Plan approved at that meeting to: (i) expressly limit awards to any one participant in any 12-month period to 5% of the outstanding Common Shares, calculated at the date of grant, unless disinterested shareholder approval is obtained; (ii) extend the 2% limit on grants to any one consultant in any 12-month period from Options to all award types; (iii) restrict persons providing investor relations activities to receiving Options only; (iv) extend the requirement for the Company and the recipient to confirm the recipient's bona fide employee, consultant or management company employee status to all award types; (v) expressly provide for a minimum one-year vesting period for RSUs, PSUs and DSUs, replacing default immediate vesting in the case of DSUs; (vi) reduce from two years to one year the periods for continued vesting and exercise of Options following termination due to death or disability, subject to the Options' earlier expiry; (vii) revise the non-reavailability provision for RSUs, PSUs and DSUs to apply when the underlying Common Shares have been issued, rather than when the awards were granted; and (viii) expressly permit cash settlement of RSUs, PSUs and DSUs under the dividend-equivalent provisions where settlement in Common Shares would exceed the prescribed limits under the Omnibus Plan or insufficient Common Shares are available.

Shares for Debt - Conditional TSXV Acceptance

The Company also announces that the TSXV has conditionally accepted the previously announced settlement of $70,000 of debt (reduced from the $75,000 originally announced) through the issuance of units (the "Debt Units") to an arm's length creditor of the Company (the "Debt Settlement") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Debt Unit. Each Debt Unit consists of one (1) Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Debt Warrant"). Each Debt Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. For further information regarding the Debt Settlement, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 9, 2026.

Early Warning Reporting

9558-7226 Québec Inc. and Julie Pagé (the "Reporting Insiders") have filed an early warning report as required under applicable Canadian securities laws as a result of the Reporting Insiders acquiring FT Units pursuant to the Financing.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, 9558-7226 Québec Inc. beneficially owned 200,000 Common Shares and Mrs. Pagé did not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, any Common Shares. Following the closing of the Financing, 9558-7226 Québec Inc. beneficially owns an aggregate of 1,200,000 Common Shares and 500,000 FT Warrants, representing 8.49% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 11.62% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of its FT Warrants. Mrs. Pagé beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 1,000,000 Common Shares and 500,000 FT Warrants, representing 7.08% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 10.25% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of her FT Warrants. These percentages are calculated as at November 18, 2026.

All securities of Mista controlled by the Reporting Insiders are held for investment purposes. In the future, they (directly or indirectly), may acquire and/or dispose of securities of Mista through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

Additional information in respect of the foregoing matters is available in the early warning report that has been filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mista Resources Inc.

Mista Resources Inc. (TSXV: MIA.H) is a Canadian mining exploration company.

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO IN THIS NEWS RELEASE HAVE NOT BEEN, NOR WILL THEY BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT"), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS ABSENT U.S. REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE U.S. REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES, NOR A SOLICITATION FOR OFFERS TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, NOR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. ("UNITED STATES" AND "U.S. PERSON" ARE AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the Company's future performance and is generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "will", "would", "may", "could" and "should". Forward-looking information in this news release includes the anticipated resumption of trading on NEX; reactivation of the Company on the TSXV as a Tier 2 mining issuer and the related change in trading symbol; completion, terms and proceeds of the proposed Private Placement, including the FT Offering and Unit Offering and the treatment of corresponding Financing proceeds within the stated offering totals; the intended use of financing proceeds; final TSXV acceptance of the Financing, the acquisition under the Option Agreement, the Omnibus Plan and the Debt Settlement; completion of the Debt Settlement and issuance of the related securities; and issuance of the Consideration Shares, cash payments, satisfaction of the Option Conditions and exercise of the option under the Option Agreement.

Forward-looking information is based on management's assumptions that applicable listing, financing and other TSXV requirements will be satisfied and final acceptances obtained; pricing and market conditions will permit the proposed Private Placement on the contemplated terms and sufficient subscriptions will be received; the Company will have sufficient funding to meet its obligations under the Option Agreement; no material adverse change will occur with respect to the Property; and general economic, market and business conditions will not materially deteriorate. Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including delays in or failure to obtain required TSXV acceptances or satisfy applicable conditions; delays in or failure of trading resumption, reactivation, the proposed Private Placement or the Debt Settlement; changes in financing terms, proceeds or intended uses of proceeds; inability to fund or satisfy obligations under the Option Agreement within the prescribed timelines; and fluctuations in securities prices and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although management believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, such information is not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur on the contemplated terms or timelines, or at all. The foregoing risks and assumptions are not exhaustive, and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events, circumstances or changes in management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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