Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 4, 2026, in Montréal, Québec. A total of 26,869,076 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 18.43% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. All resolutions proposed at the Meeting were duly passed.

Results of the Meeting

The resolutions at the Meeting consisted of the following: (1) fixing the number of directors of the Company at four (99.96% in favour); (2) election of Guy Chamard, Armando Farhate, Michel Serres and Karl Trudeau as directors of the Company (each elected with approximately 99.93% of votes cast in favour); (3) appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration (99.95% in favour); (4) approval of the continuation of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, as amended (the "Option Plan") (99.25% in favour); and (5) approval, by special resolution, of the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cobra Oro Honduras, S.A. De C.V. ("Cobra Oro"), to Canaan Minerals S. De R.L. (the "Purchaser") pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated August 24, 2026 (99.96% in favour) (the "Cobra Oro Transaction").

The Option Plan

The Option Plan allows the board of directors to grant stock options to acquire up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time of grant. The Option Plan has been amended since the Company's last annual general meeting, held on June 22, 2023, in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). These amendments included updating the persons eligible to receive options under the Option Plan, ensuring all options are non-assignable, and confirming the exercise price of any option will be set in compliance with the policies of the TSXV. For a complete description of the terms and conditions of the Option Plan, shareholders are invited to consult the full text of the Option Plan set out in the Company's management information circular dated October 1, 2026 (the "Circular").

The Company has 100,000 stock options currently outstanding under the Option Plan. As of the date hereof, there are 145,801,985 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

A copy of the Option Plan is set out in the Circular, which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Extension of the Cobra Oro Transaction

The Company also announces that it has agreed to an extension of certain payment dates as originally stipulated in the Share Purchase Agreement. The Purchaser will now settle certain outstanding obligations of Cobra Oro (up to US$600,000) by no later than December 15, 2026, and Glen Eagle shall receive the cash consideration payment by no later than March 15, 2027.

For additional information regarding the Cobra Oro Transaction, shareholders are invited to consult the Company's press releases dated August 25, 2026 and October 5, 2026, as well as the Circular, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Glen Eagle

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a small precious metals producer and exploration company operating in Canada and Central America.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things, the anticipated timing and receipt of certain payments related to the Cobra Oro Transaction.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, compliance with the Honduran mining regulatory regime, the receipt of the cash payments from the Purchaser, the completion of the Cobra Oro Transaction pursuant to the terms agreed upon, and the ability of the parties to satisfy closing conditions within the expected timeline. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are further based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or if any other events affecting such statements or information should change.

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