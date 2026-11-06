Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - TMX Group Limited today announced October 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Volume 12,854,932,155 13,749,465,011 18,846,129,482 Value $425,461,512,668 $439,661,285,474 $388,951,149,042 Transactions 31,406,276 28,968,353 32,543,664







Daily Averages





Volume 612.1 million 654.7 million 856.6 million Value $20,260.1 million $20,936.3 million $17,679.6 million Transactions 1,495,537 1,379,445 1,479,257

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 151,757,527,244 137,167,577,640 +10.6 Value $4,348,157,181,568 $3,279,799,187,060 +32.6 Transactions 323,233,103 257,619,241 +25.5







Daily Averages





Volume 726.1 million 653.2 million +11.2 Value $20,804.6 million $15,618 million +33.2 Transactions 1,546,570 1,226,758 +26.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Volume 9,176,882,654 9,536,437,214 10,276,749,913 Value $404,169,789,935 $417,676,861,369 $359,530,835,199 Transactions 27,632,807 24,960,601 27,510,977 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 35,620.03 35,235.87 30,260.74







Daily Averages





Volume 437.0 million 454.1 million 467.1 million Value $19,246.2 million $19,889.4 million $16,342.3 million Transactions 1,315,848 1,188,600 1,250,499

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 100,012,615,984 85,903,331,346 +16.4 Value $4,122,128,357,837 $3,050,949,158,977 +35.1 Transactions 280,533,477 225,291,743 +24.5







Daily Averages





Volume 478.5 million 409.1 million +17.0 Value $19,723.1 million $14,528.3 million +35.8 Transactions 1,342,265 1,072,818 +25.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Volume 2,874,116,522 3,391,375,280 6,622,291,383 Value $2,225,703,922 $3,097,075,705 $6,100,705,074 Transactions 1,288,760 1,628,741 2,567,858 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 803.78 881.90 957.88







Daily Averages





Volume 136.9 million 161.5 million 301.0 million Value $106.0 million $147.5 million $277.3 million Transactions 61,370 77,559 116,721

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 41,487,977,649 38,138,335,567 +8.8 Value $39,608,324,760 $24,441,271,255 +62.1 Transactions 19,055,748 11,391,856 +67.3







Daily Averages





Volume 198.5 million 181.6 million +9.3 Value $189.5 million $116.4 million +62.8 Transactions 91,175 54,247 +68.1

TSX Alpha Exchange



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Volume 747,476,782 773,498,306 1,893,812,483 Value $18,031,072,288 $17,956,093,047 $22,249,060,790 Transactions 2,316,794 2,230,959 2,314,065







Daily Averages





Volume 35.6 million 36.8 million 86.1 million Value $858.6 million $855.1 million $1,011.3 million Transactions 110,324 106,236 105,185

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 9,843,315,364 12,792,589,877 -23.1 Value $177,383,563,822 $197,183,929,120 -10.0 Transactions 22,243,649 20,019,426 +11.1







Daily Averages





Volume 47.1 million 60.9 million -22.7 Value $848.7 million $939.0 million -9.6 Transactions 106,429 95,331 +11.6

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Volume 56,456,197 48,154,211 53,275,703 Value $1,034,946,523 $931,255,353 $1,070,547,979 Transactions 167,915 148,052 150,764







Daily Averages





Volume 2.7 million 2.3 million 2.4 million Value $49.3 million $44.3 million $48.7 million Transactions 7,996 7,050 6,853

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 413,618,247 333,320,850 +24.1 Value $9,036,935,149 $7,224,827,708 +25.1 Transactions 1,400,229 916,216 +52.8







Daily Averages





Volume 2.0 million 1.6 million +24.7 Value $43.2 million $34.4 million +25.7 Transactions 6,700 4,363 +53.6

Montreal Exchange



October 2026 September 2026 October 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 25,509,428 25,783,408 19,430,481 Open Interest (Contracts) 39,875,950 37,011,985 33,112,659

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 230,883,153 193,994,017 19.0% Open Interest (Contracts) 39,875,950 33,112,659 20.4%

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of October 31, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all October trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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