Appointment strengthens clinical development and regulatory expertise as EnteroBiotix advances its Phase 2b RISE study in IBS-C and prepares for Phase 3 studies

EnteroBiotix Limited ("EnteroBiotix" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral, full-spectrum microbiome therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dr Murray Stewart to its Board of Directors.

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Dr Murray Stewart

Dr Stewart brings extensive experience in global drug development and regulatory strategy, having served as Chief Medical Officer at GSK and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and as Head of Research and Development at Novelion Therapeutics. His appointment strengthens the Board's clinical expertise as EnteroBiotix progresses EBX-102-02 through its Phase 2b RISE study in irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and prepares for later-stage development.

At GSK, Dr Stewart held responsibility for patient safety across the pharmaceutical, vaccine and consumer healthcare businesses. His earlier roles included leadership of the cardiovascular and metabolic therapy areas and the clinical organisation within GSK's biopharmaceutical unit. At Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, he led efforts to secure the first US and European approvals of IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a treatment for certain rare genetic diseases of obesity.

Dr James McIlroy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EnteroBiotix, said: "Murray has direct experience of the decisions that turn promising clinical programmes into approved medicines. That experience is particularly valuable as we deliver RISE and prepare the next stage of development for EBX-102-02. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board and look forward to working with him to realise the potential of our approach for patients with IBS-C."

Dr Murray Stewart said: "EnteroBiotix has developed a compelling approach to treating gastrointestinal disease through the gut microbiome. The Phase 2a findings provide an encouraging foundation, and RISE is an important opportunity to establish the clinical benefit of EBX-102-02 in IBS-C. I look forward to working with James and the Board to guide the programme's development and help bring a potential new treatment option to patients."

RISE is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study expected to enrol approximately 300 patients with moderate-to-severe IBS-C. It builds on encouraging clinical findings from the Company's Phase 2a TrIuMPH study and will assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of EBX-102-02.

Before entering the pharmaceutical industry, Dr Stewart worked as a consultant physician and honorary senior lecturer in Newcastle upon Tyne. He trained at Southampton Medical School and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral medicines designed to restore the function of the gut microbial ecosystem. Its lead investigational product, EBX-102-02, is in Phase 2b development for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. The Company's proprietary technologies support the formulation and delivery of diverse microbial communities, with the aim of addressing diseases associated with disruption of the gut microbiome.

For more information, visit www.enterobiotix.com

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