

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOXA) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $943 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.085 billion or $2.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to $4.571 billion from $3.738 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $943 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $4.571 Bln vs. $3.738 Bln last year.



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