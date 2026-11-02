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WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
02.11.26 | 15:07
4,167 Euro
-2,10 % -0,089
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2104,21115:33
4,1784,18015:30
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 15:00 Uhr
123 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Stellantis Chooses Amperity to Personalize Experiences: NYSE Content Update

Stellantis Chooses Amperity to Personalize Experiences: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 2nd

  • Amperity says it's using AI to help firms make better decisions
    • It is looking to empower Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) to recognize customers across brands, households, and vehicles.
    • Amperity recently introduced Pér, which expedites customer data tasks.
    • Co-founder + Co-CEO Kabir Shahani will join NYSE Live to dive into case studies showing how Amperity's solutions are helping brands.
  • Samsung partners with Bark to produce safe children's smartwatches
    • The Bark Watch is built on Samsung's Galaxy Watch8 platform and features Bark's (NYSE: BARK) AI technology.
    • The watch allows text monitoring, location tracking, and managing contacts.
    • Samsung Electronics America executive Tyler Gipson will join NYSE Live to discuss the partnership and why businesses are choosing Samsung as a technology partner.
  • Benchmark Electronics CEO spotlights its latest achievements
    • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) says it's on pace to cross the $3 billion revenue mark for the 2026 fiscal year.
    • CEO + President David Moezidis will join Taking Stock to discuss what the company has planned for 2027.

Opening Bell
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stellantis-chooses-amperity-to-personalize-experiences-nyse-content-update-302926490.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.