Stellantis Chooses Amperity to Personalize Experiences: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 2nd

Amperity says it's using AI to help firms make better decisions It is looking to empower Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) to recognize customers across brands, households, and vehicles. Amperity recently introduced Pér, which expedites customer data tasks. Co-founder + Co-CEO Kabir Shahani will join NYSE Live to dive into case studies showing how Amperity's solutions are helping brands.

Samsung partners with Bark to produce safe children's smartwatches The Bark Watch is built on Samsung's Galaxy Watch8 platform and features Bark's (NYSE: BARK) AI technology. The watch allows text monitoring, location tracking, and managing contacts. Samsung Electronics America executive Tyler Gipson will join NYSE Live to discuss the partnership and why businesses are choosing Samsung as a technology partner.

Benchmark Electronics CEO spotlights its latest achievements Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) says it's on pace to cross the $3 billion revenue mark for the 2026 fiscal year. CEO + President David Moezidis will join Taking Stock to discuss what the company has planned for 2027.



Opening Bell

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

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