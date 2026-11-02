

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Deloitte announced an expanded partnership to improve enterprise cybersecurity, connecting strategic planning with day-to-day security operations.



CrowdStrike and Deloitte Spain are expanding their partnership into AI-powered risk advisory using Falcon IQ.



By combining CrowdStrike's Falcon platform with Deloitte's consulting, implementation and operational expertise, the companies aim to help businesses identify security risks, modernize their systems and manage cybersecurity operations.



The work will be supported by Deloitte's EMEA Cybersphere Center in Madrid, its main center for managed security services.



On the Nasdaq, the shares for Crowdstrike were trading 0.45 percent down at $249.30.



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