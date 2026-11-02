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WKN: 882807 | ISIN: US92532F1003 | Ticker-Symbol: VX1
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 21:56
496,35 Euro
-0,65 % -3,25
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
USA Tech 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
492,35495,8522:39
0,0000,00022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC496,35-0,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.