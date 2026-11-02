

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $653.6 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $1.082 billion, or $4.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.213 billion or $4.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $3.440 billion from $3.076 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $653.6 Mln. vs. $1.082 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $4.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.440 Bln vs. $3.076 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.15 B To $ 13.25 B



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