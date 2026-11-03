Hacksaw Initiates a Share Buyback Program of Up To EUR 20 Million

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - The Board of Directors of Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or the "Company") has today resolved to initiate a share buyback program of up to EUR 20 million. The resolution was adopted pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on April 27, 2026.

Shares may be repurchased on one or more occasions during a three-month period commencing today, November 3, 2026. In accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors, the total amount of repurchases during this period may not exceed EUR 20 million. Following any repurchase, Hacksaw's holding of its own shares may not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

The shares will be repurchased on Nasdaq Stockholm according to the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The shares may only be repurchased at a price per share within the price interval registered at any given time on Nasdaq Stockholm, meaning the range between the current highest buy price and the lowest sell price published by Nasdaq Stockholm. The acquired shares will be paid for in cash.

The purpose of the buyback program is to enable the Company to use its own shares to wholly or partially finance future stakes in companies or businesses, future incentive programs, and to adapt and improve the Company's capital structure.

At the time of this press release, the total number of shares in the Company is 289,195,987, and Hacksaw holds no own shares.

Hacksaw will commission an investment firm or a credit institution to manage the share buyback program and execute the repurchase of shares in accordance with instructions from Hacksaw. Completed repurchases will be reported to Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Initiates a Share Buyback Program of Up To EUR 20 Million

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-initiates-a-share-buyback-program-of-up-to-eur-20-million-1245668