Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc's business review 1 January-30 September 2026: Revenue for January-September 2026 decreased 21.7%, EBITA -1.4% of revenue

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement | 3 November 2026 at 8.00 a.m. EET

Netum Group Plc's business review 1 January-30 September 2026: Revenue for January-September 2026 decreased 21.7%, EBITA -1.4% of revenue

This release is a summary of Netum's business review for January-September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company's website at https://www.netum.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

Unless otherwise stated, the figures in parentheses refer to the comparison period and are in the same unit as the figures for the review period. The figures for 2026 contained in this business review are unaudited.

July-September 2026 in brief

Revenue decreased 11.1% on the comparison period and was EUR 6.7 (7.5) million.

EBITDA was EUR 0.2 (0.01) million or 2.7 (0.2)% of revenue

EBITA was EUR 0.1 (-0.1) million or 1.0 (-1.9)% of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR 0.1 (0.1) million or 1.0 (1.8)% of revenue

Operating profit was EUR 0.1 (-0.1) million or 1.0 (-1.9)% of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -0.1 (-0.3) million or -1.7 (-3.4)% of revenue

January-September 2026 in brief

Revenue decreased 21.7% on the comparison period and was EUR 22.6 (28.9) million

EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.01 (1.9) million or 0.2 (6.6)% of revenue

EBITA was EUR -0.3 (1.4) million or -1.4 (5.0) % of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR -0.1 (1.8) million or -0.5 (6.2)% of revenue

Operating profit was EUR -0.3 (1.4) million or -1.4 (5.0)% of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -0.8 (0.7) million or -3.4 (2.5)% of revenue

Number of personnel at the end of the period was 308 (346)

During 2026, Netum has initiated change negotiations and an organisational restructuring as part of measures to adjust its operations and improve profitability.

Group key figures

EUR thousand unless

otherwise stated 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 Change 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Change 1-12/2025 Revenue 6,670 7,504 -11.1% 22,624 28,905 -21.7% 37,814 Revenue growth, % -11.1% -22.6% -21.7% -11.0% Organic growth, % -12.0% -22.6% -22.3% -11.0% EBITDA 178 13 1,221.8% 44 1,914 -97.7% 2,176 EBITDA, % of revenue 2.7% 0.2% 0.2% 6.6% 5.8% EBITA 64 -140 145.4% -318 1,432 -122.2% 1,532 EBITA, % of revenue 1.0% -1.9% -1.4% 5.0% 4.1% Comparable EBITA1 66 135 -51.0% -113 1,796 -106.3% 2,081 Comparable EBITA, % of revenue 1.0% 1.8% -0.5% 6.2% 5.5% Operating profit (loss) 64 -140 145.4% -318 1,432 -122.2% 1,532 Operating profit (loss), % of revenue 1.0% -1.9% -1.4% 5.0% 4.1% Result for the reporting period -116 -257 55.0% -770 731 -205.3% 858 Result for the reporting period, % of revenue -1.7% -3.4% -3.4% 2.5% 2.3% Basic earnings per share (EPS), EUR -0.01 -0.02 -0.06 0.06 0.07 Diluted earnings per share (EPS), EUR -0.01 -0.02 -0.06 0.06 0.07 Number of employees, at the end of the period 308 346 308 346 329 Overall capacity, own personnel (FTE), at the end of the period 276 337 276 337 318

1) Items affecting comparability are presented in the table Comparable EBITA.

Guidance for 2026 (revised on 24 September 2026)

Netum estimates that revenue will decrease clearly from the previous year's level (2025: EUR 37.8 million) and that comparable EBITA will be negative (2025: 5.5% of revenue).

Netum revised its 2026 financial guidance regarding comparable profitability on 24 September 2026. The revenue estimate remained unchanged. Previously, Netum estimated that comparable EBITA margin would fall below the previous year's level.

The updated guidance is based on the slower-than-expected start of new projects, lower-than-anticipated volumes in existing projects, and factors affecting delivery capacity and utilisation rates. The impact of these factors on the full-year result is greater than previously estimated.

Repe Harmanen, CEO:

"The third quarter was better than the first half of the year, although we still fell short of our targets. Our revenue was EUR 6.7 million, down 11.1 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 25.7 per cent decline in the second quarter. Comparable EBITA was EUR 0.1 million, or 1.0 per cent of revenue, and EBITDA was 2.7 per cent. The comparison period figures still included significant revenue and profit from two major customer projects that ended in July 2025. The slowdown in revenue is positive, but our profitability is still clearly below our targets.

Our revenue for January-September were EUR 22.6 million, a decrease of 21.7 per cent from the previous year. Comparable EBITA was -0.5 per cent of revenue. We have not been able to replace the volume of completed projects with new business quickly enough, which is why we revised our guidance on 24 September 2026. In our half-year report, we expected performance to improve as the won projects are launched. This has happened gradually, but more slowly than we expected. In September, revenue clearly increased compared with previous months. However, our operating profitability still has considerable room for improvement.

Our new sales performance has continued at a very good level despite the challenging market situation. The total value of contracts won so far this year is already nearly double the total value of contracts secured throughout last year. During the review period, we won, among other projects, integration projects for the cities of Järvenpää and Turku, as well as a new cybersecurity testing customer, Statistics Finland. In September, we also launched AI-lukkari, an AI-powered timetable-planning solution. Our strong new sales performance reinforces our confidence in our competitiveness and lays the foundation for future growth, provided the contracts won convert fully into revenue.

Price competition in Finland remains intense. Customer investment activity varies significantly, with no signs of a broader market recovery yet. At the same time, the rapid development of artificial intelligence is changing the entire industry and our customers' needs. The importance of modernising information systems, leveraging data and AI, and ensuring cybersecurity continues to grow. We see opportunities for Netum in these areas, but exploiting them will require us to operate more efficiently and more cohesively.

During the review period, we have also paid special attention to managing our financial position and cash flow. We have implemented internal measures and developed our financing arrangements. We will continue to strengthen our financial position through planned cost savings, working capital management and converting won sales into revenue.

In the half-year financial report, we announced that we had begun restructuring our organisation and simplifying Netum's operating methods. We continued this work in the third quarter as part of the strategy work for 2027-2029. We identified the need to sharpen our focus on our core strengths, streamline our cost structure, and make better use of our experts' skills and expertise. After the end of the review period, this work has materialised into significant decisions:

On 12 October 2026, we published our refined strategy for 2027-2029. Its focus areas include core systems and integrations, data and artificial intelligence, as well as cyber security and regulatory expertise.

We decided to renew our organisation to be competence-oriented, simplify management and strengthen the Group's common sales and resourcing practices. The new organisation will start operating at the beginning of December and will officially take effect on 1 January 2027.

We completed the change negotiations related to the organisational restructuring. With the reform, we aim to achieve annual cost savings of approximately EUR 1.8 million, the financial effects of which will mainly be visible in 2027.

Following the review period, on 22 October 2026, we were also informed that KEHA Centre selected us for two significant six-year framework agreements for IT expert services, covering three sub-areas in total. Particularly noteworthy is our first-place ranking in the priority order for data warehouse services and integrations. These selections strengthen the prerequisites for the continuity of our long-term customer relationship and support our strategic priorities, even though the framework agreements do not guarantee any purchase volumes.

The past year has been difficult for our personnel. Long-term changes, change negotiations, and uncertainty have strained our entire organisation. I hope the change negotiations that have now ended, and the organisational restructure to be carried out, will bring an end to this long-lasting phase of structural change. Our goal is to restore peace of mind and return to a more normal everyday life together, including both successes and setbacks. We want to refocus on what matters most: our customers, our people's expertise and what we can achieve together.

Financially, 2026 will be clearly weaker than we expected. However, we have succeeded in new sales and made significant decisions to strengthen our competitiveness in the coming years. We are more confident about the future, even though we still have a lot of work to do. I believe the decisions we have made will provide an even stronger foundation for profitable growth and for building a stronger One Netum.

I would like to thank our customers for their trust and good cooperation, as well as our employees for their commitment and hard work during this difficult year.

We will report on the full-year results in our Financial statements release on 23 February 2027."

For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210



Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi