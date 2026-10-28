Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Netum's CFO to change in the first half of 2027

Netum Group Plc | Company Announcement | 28 October, 2026 at 8.00 a.m. EET

Netum Group Plc: Netum's CFO to change in the first half of 2027

Netum Group Plc and the company's CFO Peter Ahlskog have mutually agreed that Ahlskog will leave his position and leave the company at the end of June 2027 at the latest.

Netum is currently implementing a significant structural and operational renewal with the aim of strengthening the company's competitiveness, efficiency and ability to achieve profitable growth. The progress of the reform also provides a natural opportunity for a planned succession in the company's financial leadership.

The company will launch a search process for a new CFO and evaluate both internal and external candidates for the position. The goal is to find a CFO who will participate in building Netum's next development phase and support the implementation of the company's strategic goals.

The leadership transition will be carried out in a structured manner. Ahlskog will continue in his position during the agreed transition period and support the onboarding of his successor. The key objective is to ensure the successful implementation of the ongoing transformation programme, continuity in financial management, and the smooth transfer of responsibilities during the first half of 2027.

"Peter and I have agreed that this is a natural time for a change in the CFO role. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Peter for his valuable work and significant contribution to the financial leadership of the Group. His expertise and commitment have played an important role in bringing the Group to where it is today. I am pleased that we will manage this transition together in a structured manner, allowing us to draw on Peter's expertise to support the onboarding of the new successor", says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.

"My time at Netum has been very rewarding, and I am genuinely proud of what we have achieved together. We have built and ensured a strong foundation for financial management, on which it is good to build the future. I would like to thank the Board of Directors, Repe and the rest of the management for their straightforward cooperation, but the biggest thanks of all go to my own finance team - your flexibility and professionalism have been invaluable. This is the right moment for me to move on, and it is a matter of honour for me to ensure that we make this transition period as clear and controlled as possible, both for the company and for everyone involved in everyday life", comments Peter Ahlskog.

The company will announce the appointment of a new CFO later in the first half of 2027.



Further information:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 40 046 7717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi



Certified advisor:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210



Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi