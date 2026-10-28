Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
NE

WKN: A3CRX1 | ISIN: FI4000390943 | Ticker-Symbol: 79J
Frankfurt
28.10.26 | 08:07
0,620 Euro
-3,73 % -0,024
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETUM GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETUM GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7260,84010:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Netum's CFO to change in the first half of 2027

Netum Group Plc | Company Announcement | 28 October, 2026 at 8.00 a.m. EET

Netum Group Plc: Netum's CFO to change in the first half of 2027

Netum Group Plc and the company's CFO Peter Ahlskog have mutually agreed that Ahlskog will leave his position and leave the company at the end of June 2027 at the latest.

Netum is currently implementing a significant structural and operational renewal with the aim of strengthening the company's competitiveness, efficiency and ability to achieve profitable growth. The progress of the reform also provides a natural opportunity for a planned succession in the company's financial leadership.

The company will launch a search process for a new CFO and evaluate both internal and external candidates for the position. The goal is to find a CFO who will participate in building Netum's next development phase and support the implementation of the company's strategic goals.

The leadership transition will be carried out in a structured manner. Ahlskog will continue in his position during the agreed transition period and support the onboarding of his successor. The key objective is to ensure the successful implementation of the ongoing transformation programme, continuity in financial management, and the smooth transfer of responsibilities during the first half of 2027.

"Peter and I have agreed that this is a natural time for a change in the CFO role. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Peter for his valuable work and significant contribution to the financial leadership of the Group. His expertise and commitment have played an important role in bringing the Group to where it is today. I am pleased that we will manage this transition together in a structured manner, allowing us to draw on Peter's expertise to support the onboarding of the new successor", says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.

"My time at Netum has been very rewarding, and I am genuinely proud of what we have achieved together. We have built and ensured a strong foundation for financial management, on which it is good to build the future. I would like to thank the Board of Directors, Repe and the rest of the management for their straightforward cooperation, but the biggest thanks of all go to my own finance team - your flexibility and professionalism have been invaluable. This is the right moment for me to move on, and it is a matter of honour for me to ensure that we make this transition period as clear and controlled as possible, both for the company and for everyone involved in everyday life", comments Peter Ahlskog.

The company will announce the appointment of a new CFO later in the first half of 2027.


Further information:

Netum Group Plc
Repe Harmanen, CEO
+358 40 046 7717
repe.harmanen@netum.fi


Certified advisor:

Evli Plc
+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.