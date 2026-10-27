Netum Group Oyj: Netum Ltd's change negotiations concluded - annual cost savings of approximately EUR 1.8 million

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 27 October 2026 at 3:00 p.m. EET

Netum Ltd's change negotiations concluded - annual cost savings of approximately EUR 1.8 million

On 12 October 2026, Netum Group Plc announced that it will renew its organisation in line with the specified strategy and aim for annual cost savings of EUR 1.4-1.8 million. The change negotiations of the subsidiary Netum Ltd ended on 26 October 2026. Discussions with the personnel of other Group companies were held using a similar procedure.

As a result of the negotiations and discussions, seven role changes were made, four lay-offs were implemented, two positions were terminated and one other personal arrangement was agreed. These decisions did not reduce capacity for customer work; they increased it.

In addition to these decisions, the cost savings consist of other arrangements implemented from August 2026 onwards. Vacant positions have been left unfilled, people have been laid off, and working hours have been made part-time by agreement. The annual cost savings total approximately EUR 1.8 million compared to the personnel costs and other costs in August 2026 that would have been realised without the measures. The savings will be partly visible already in the last quarter of 2026, mainly in 2027 and in full from 2028 onwards.

The one-off costs associated with the restructuring are estimated at approximately EUR 0.3 million. These costs will be recognised in 2026 and treated as items affecting comparability.

The new organisation will officially take effect on 1 January 2027. On the same day, sales will be transferred from Netum Ltd to Netum Group Plc and the Education team from Netum Ltd to Studyo Oy through a business transfer. The transfers will not change the terms of employment of the personnel. In the new structure, there will be a maximum of two supervisor levels between the CEO and an individual expert.

Netum's outlook for 2026 remains unchanged.

"The negotiations have concluded, and the decisions have been made. The decisions affected administration, sales and management, not customer work. We reassigned supervisors and coordinators to customer work, increasing our invoicing capacity while reducing costs. I would like to thank our employees and employee representatives for the constructive negotiations. We will now focus on sales and ensuring the new organisation operates effectively," comments Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.



Further information:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 40 046 7717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi



Certified advisor:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210



Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi